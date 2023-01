Tiroteo en California dejó un muerto y tres heridos: Detienen al sospechoso

“It seems the suspect randomly saw and selected each group, got out of his vehicle, and opened fire after approaching them on foot.”

Man, 22, Arrested After Shooting Spree Across Southeastern San Diego Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured – Times of San Diego https://t.co/SyJ2U7nsoH

— Denise 'You have fouled your nest, not us' (@thebax33) January 29, 2023