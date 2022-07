Inundaciones en Kentucky dejan ocho personas fallecidas [IMÁGENES]

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear: at least 8 dead in flooding disaster

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear: "This is by far the worst flooding disaster at least of my lifetime."

Beshear tells Lester Holt that at least 8 people have died and he's expecting the death toll to rise to double digits.

"Hundreds of Kentucky families are going to lose everything.”

