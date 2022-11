Tragedia en Indonesia: fuerte sismo de magnitud 5,6 deja más de 200 fallecidos

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake in #Indonesia killed at least 56 people and injured about 700 – with the death toll expected to rise, say officials.

▪️The quake shook the West Java province

▪️At least 23 still trapped in buildings

▪️There could be more aftershocks, say officials pic.twitter.com/Xp4EUK43ni

— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 21, 2022