California: impactantes imágenes del incendio forestal en Greenville

California's #DixieFire exploded overnight, making it the 3rd largest wildfire in the state's history.

At least 100 wildfires are currently burning in 14 U.S. states.

Drought and heatwaves tied to the climate crisis have made wildfires more frequent and difficult to fight. pic.twitter.com/2se5wzYW22

