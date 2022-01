Illinois: Un juez anuló la condena de un violador bajo un insólito pretexto

This judge said 148 days in jail was sufficient punishment for rape b us boys will be boys.

Drew Clinton raped a 16yr old at her friends house with a pillow over her face so no one could hear.

He had the complexion for the protection.

He’ll be on the Supreme Court one day. pic.twitter.com/6slkW9n7J1

