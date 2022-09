Huracán Ian: Actualizaciones meteorológicas del Centro Nacional de Huracanes

Tuesday, 2:24 pm ET: Can clearly see the eye of hurricane #Ian now on the Key West Radar. In the 2 pm update, forward motion was still north at 10 mph. Tonight it will start edging northeast as impacts grow and we watch for a landfall tomorrow. #hurricane #gotime pic.twitter.com/g7tK5HsW98

— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 27, 2022