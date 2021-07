Huracán Elsa categoría 1: ¿Cuándo llega a Miami?

NEW: We have our first #hurricane of the very young 2021 Hurricane Season. #Elsa is a category 1 with 75mph winds but it is expected to weaken again after impacting the Lesser Antilles today. It is the earliest hurricane since Alex formed in January (you read that right) of 2016! pic.twitter.com/TsL4j5LHjG

— Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) July 2, 2021