Advierten sobre el personaje Huggy Wuggy en redes sociales: ¿De qué se trata?

🚨Beware of 'Huggy Wuggy' TikTok and YouTube craze.

Huggy Wuggy is being viewed by children across the country the character is armed with sharp teeth and sings songs where the contents is very distressing.

⚠️ Keep an eye on what your children are viewing online. pic.twitter.com/bccnlz1IMv

— NWROCU (@NWROCU) April 5, 2022