Hospitalizaciones y muertes por COVID suben 30% en EE.UU. ¿Vuelven las mascarillas?

UPDATE: All 5 of New York City's boroughs are at HIGH COVID Community Levels, according to the CDC.

At high Community Levels, the CDC recommends that EVERYONE should wear a mask indoors.

New York needs to follow CDC guidelines and reinstate the mask mandate NOW #BringBackMasks pic.twitter.com/uD8UpB7aWH

— Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 9, 2022