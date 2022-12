Hombre mató a puñaladas a su hermana embarazada y luego quemó el cuerpo

#UPDATE: @FresnoPolice has identified the woman as 26-year-old N-Kya Logan. Officials say she was 8 months pregnant. Her brother 41-year-old Aaron Dudley, has been taken into custody. @BalderramaPaco says there is enough evidence linking him to the crime. @KMPHFOX26 https://t.co/R8uU0EPML4 pic.twitter.com/tTLzcfbJ1a

— Mayra Franco (@MayraFrancoTV) December 14, 2022