Nueva York: Un hombre refriega excremento en la cara de una mujer – Video

NYPD says this man struck a 43-year-old woman in the face with human feces. No apparent motive. Speaking in Spanish, the victim says he spread it all over her face and into her hair. Happened last Monday around 5:15pm on platform of the E 241 St subway station in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/2LyLKybaNj

— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 28, 2022