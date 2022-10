Revelador hallazgo en excavación de antiguo campamento del Imperio Romano

The Polish & Bulgarian archaeological team excavating a Roman legionary camp in Novae (Bulgaria https://t.co/SHs8nPeoaZ ) have discovered a legionary ceramic "refrigerator" for keeping food cold 📸 P. Dyczek https://t.co/gm5RkEYegA along w/ bones, charcoal, and a ceramic bowl. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/V57aNPzmmR

— Dr. Sarah Bond (@SarahEBond) October 4, 2022