Hallan cuerpo sin vida de joven desaparecida: Kiely Rodni

Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee. More: https://t.co/eQgAwyEQZT #PCSO #FindKiely pic.twitter.com/S1ktQR7RB6

— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 23, 2022