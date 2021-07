Salvaje golpiza de asaltante a hombre de 68 años en Brooklyn – VIDEO

These are NYC streets!

What used to be the safest big city sent back to the days of high crime due to failed laws that allow no consequences and embolden criminals. Politicians in Albany and City Hall need to step up now to fix their mistakes and keep New Yorkers safe. https://t.co/yrluuRqLIG

— Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) July 25, 2021