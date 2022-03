Gary Cabana: identificado el hombre que apuñaló a dos empleados del museo MoMA

I’m in MoMA, and some accident was happened(I don’t know what was happened)

All of guest was kicked out from museum.

There is a lot of polices and ambulance.

Be careful, everyone.#MoMA pic.twitter.com/jaGCmwMfp4

— Yuichi Shimada 🇺🇸メガネ屋🤓 (@kinaizm) March 12, 2022