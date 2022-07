Horror en Hawaii: Madre foca ataca a nadadora por acercarse a su cría – VIDEOS

Monk Seal Bite Update: Marine life officials say the woman bit by a monk seal in Waikiki had previously been warned of the dangers of being in the area.

New video shows the incident unfolding before bystanders come to her rescue. Dillon Ancheta reports. #HNN pic.twitter.com/Fo0e4FfwnC

— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) July 25, 2022