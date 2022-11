Desastre en Filipinas: Tormenta Nalgae deja más de 100 muertos – VIDEOS

#Philippine rescuers on Monday waded through thigh-deep mud using long pieces of wood to search for bodies buried by a landslide, as the death toll from a powerful storm rose to 101. Read more: https://t.co/ChoOID4wUe

Source: AFP

— Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) November 1, 2022