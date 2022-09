¿Qué es el ‘fentanilo arcoíris’ y por qué está alarmando a la DEA?

WARNING: Our partners @RMHIDTA confirm the first seizure in Colorado of these brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” pills. Don’t be fooled. This is not candy or sidewalk chalk. Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous. #OnePillCanKill pic.twitter.com/XfNUaHRUCk

— U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado (@USAO_CO) August 31, 2022