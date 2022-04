La FDA aprueba test de COVID que se hace soplando ¿Cómo funciona?

According to the CDC, omicron’s BA.2 subvariant now makes up more than 85% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. Get tested before gathering this weekend, and be sure you are up to date with your vaccines to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

— Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) April 14, 2022