FDA autoriza tercera vacuna del COVID-19: ¿En qué pacientes?

Today, FDA amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals. https://t.co/MYoTvX82lM pic.twitter.com/cqwF5j8pYp

— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 13, 2021