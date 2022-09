Farrah Fawcett: ¿de qué murió la famosa actriz y modelo en 2009?

The famous Farrah Fawcett Red Swimsuit poster from 1976 sold over 12 million copies, making it the best-selling poster of all time. Besides having the title of best-seller, it is likewise considered the last pin-up poster ever shot.

