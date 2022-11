Horror en Jerusalén: Un muerto y heridos en dos presuntos ataques terroristas – VIDEOS

Heartbroken over this morning’s terror attacks in #Jerusalem that claimed the life of 16-year-old Canadian citizen Aryeh Schupak, a Yeshiva student & resident of Jerusalem. 19 others were injured in the 2 bombings.

May his memory be for a blessing 🕯https://t.co/gCKAhyjXri pic.twitter.com/WamTjfwp9k

— CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 23, 2022