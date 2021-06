Erika Sandoval: ¿dónde está la asesina de Daniel Green en 2015?

ADD TO YOUR CALENDAR: @EFMoriarty looks into the toxic relationship between Daniel Green and his ex-wife, Erika Sandoval.

Have questions? Let us know by tagging #48Hours and get answers on Facebook Live, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. https://t.co/CG5vdIsPQe pic.twitter.com/rsxErn0tFI

— 48 Hours (@48hours) July 24, 2020