Hispano atacó a una mujer con una espada samurái en California: Eric Herrera

Los Angeles woman stabbed with samurai sword walking dog in mid Wilshire district- latest instalment of surge of violent crime in the U.S inhttps://scallywagandvagabond.com/2022/10/eric-herrera-mid-wilshire-la-man-stabbed-with-samurai-sword-walking-dog/ #Eric Herrera #crime #LA pic.twitter.com/TzJnMJLK2Q

— Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) October 19, 2022