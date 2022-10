Matan a balazos a una joven en Washington: Jatzivy Sarabia

REST IN PEACE: Months after graduating from Hanford High School, Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was shot and killed in Kennewick on Saturday night.

Described as "the pride of her family," Sarabia had just enrolled at CBC to begin classes in January. https://t.co/y5sqkVKgUn

— KAPP-KVEW (@KAPPKVEW) October 19, 2022