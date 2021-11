Engracia Figueroa: Fallece activista para los derechos de personas con discapacidad: ¿Que le pasó?

Can’t sleep so I made this for you since you should still be here. Beautiful photo of Engracia Figueroa by Shayan Asgharnia, digital collage art by me. 🌸 You deserve all the flowers that should have been given to you. #BlackDisabledLivesMatter https://t.co/aXxRmvmx9K… pic.twitter.com/hfdZxQ2lJo

— Jen White-Johnson 🗣✊🏽 (@jtknoxroxs) November 6, 2021