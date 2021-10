Encuentran cuerpo sin vida de Elijah Lewis: ¿Cómo murió?

Play



DA: We believe we have found the body of Elijah Lewis

Investigators returned to the woods of Abington, Massachusetts Saturday and found what they believe to be the body of a New Hampshire boy who has not been seen for about a month, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

2021-10-23T18:14:30Z