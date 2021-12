Emanuela Orlandi: desapareció en 1983 cuando tenía 15 años

Two Vatican tombs were searched by forensic experts on Thursday, hoping to find Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year old girl who disappeared in 1983.

The experts found nothing, not even the bones of the two princesses who were supposed to be buried there.https://t.co/N3OAw4jaSS pic.twitter.com/ag8geLcouZ

— euronews (@euronews) July 12, 2019