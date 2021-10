Elijah Gorham: muere jugador de fútbol americano de 18 años tras un choque

Elijah Gorham was more than a @HighMervo student athlete. He was a young man full of promise with an infectious spirit. Elijah’s passing is an unspeakable tragedy. My heart goes out to his family and our @MustangGang410 community. #7strong #mustangpride 💙💛 https://t.co/g3YUQvzMyA pic.twitter.com/ZrV6ojAuNW

— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) October 11, 2021