Día de las Elecciones 2020: obsequios y descuentos

Help shape the future and make time to vote! Tomorrow is Vote Early Day, please join us by exercising your right to vote. Learn more at https://www.voteearlyday.org/ or the link in bio.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Here are some of the ways Founders Table is committed to supporting voter participation this year:⁠⠀ 1. Offering Paid Time Off for all employees to vote. ⁠⠀ 2. Partnering with Time To Vote to ensure our employees have the necessary resources to make an informed voting decision.⁠⠀ 3. Encouraging early voting on Vote Early Day.⁠⠀ 4. Offering free meals for all badged poll workers on November 3rd*.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ *Must have proof of working the polls on November 3rd. One free entree, up to a $15 value. In-store only, all locations.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀