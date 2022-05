Egipto: Hallan 250 ataúdes y reliquias de bronce en cementerio de Saqqara – FOTOS

The Supreme Council of Antiquities unveiled the discovery of the largest cache of 150 bronze statues, dating back to the Late Period, in the cemetery of the sacred animals in Saqqara. 250 intact coffins containing mummies, which will be on display at The Grand Egyptian Museum. pic.twitter.com/2Pw1jv0CAB

