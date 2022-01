En Estados Unidos trasplantan con éxito un corazón de cerdo a una persona

An American citizen, aged 57, #DavidBennet received a genetically modified pig’s heart which was implanted successfully by a Pakistani doctor, #DrMansoorMohiuddin along with a surgeon team from the #UniversityofMaryland in the #UnitedStates#TheCurrent https://t.co/vNfxwPfBjS

— The Current (@TheCurrentPK) January 11, 2022