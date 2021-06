EEUU y México firman un acuerdo sobre la inmigración: ¿En qué consiste?

The point that he is trying to make about the border is that YOU ARE THE BORDER CZAR!

It’s amazing to see such a flippant attitude from our @VP.

“I haven’t been to Europe either.” she retorts like a petulant child.

I can’t believe this woman is making me defend Lester Holt! pic.twitter.com/HYPEOywJw6

— Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) June 8, 2021