Contundente mensaje de Kamala Harris a migrantes: “No vengan”

This is disappointing to see.

First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival.

Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. https://t.co/vADyh5H0bw

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2021