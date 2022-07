Doctora Yen Pottinger, la esposa de Matthew Pottinger: ¿quién es ella?

While Mike Pence was stuck in the Capitol on January 6, the insurrectionists were trying to kill him.

Instead of helping his VP, Trump posted a tweet calling Pence a coward.

At that point, Matthew Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, decided to resign. pic.twitter.com/ALPRX943GC

