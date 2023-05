Denise Solórzano: Acusada de atacar a mujeres con un bate de metal en Chicago

A judge set an $800,000 bond for a woman, prosecutors say, attacked 8 women, some with a metal bat, during a two-day crime spree on Chicago’s northwest side.

One of the random attacks was captured on video. @ABC7Chicago

MORE: https://t.co/0gRatkx2bW pic.twitter.com/kCwRdgN9rA

— Tre Ward ABC 7 (@TreWardTV) May 11, 2023