Hombre asesina a balazos a exesposa embarazada y su novio en Texas – Video

This is Dalia Garay, a mother of 4 and expecting another, who was shot and killed at her son’s soccer game over the weekend in Northwest Harris County. Police say her ex-husband shot her and her boyfriend, before taking his own life. https://t.co/iawxMWRsYx pic.twitter.com/zw26S4zbmH

— Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) July 27, 2021