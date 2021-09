Falleció la luchadora Daffney Unger a los 46 años

I’m so very sorry to learn of Daffney’s passing. A terrible loss for her family, friends and wrestling. She was far ahead if her time in our business. #RIPDaffney

If you’re hurting and thinking of doing harm to yourself, please know that help is available.

800-273-8255 https://t.co/9AH20OjY50

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 2, 2021