Crucero con casos positivos de COVID llegó a Nueva Orleans: ¿Hay alguno de ómicron?

INBOX: Norwegian Cruise Lines issues statement to @WDSU regarding its ship that reached New Orleans this morning with 10 COVID cases on board.

“All of the identified cases onboard are asymptomatic… We are testing all individuals on Norwegian Breakaway prior to disembarkation.” pic.twitter.com/A9MWyxeeMh

— Harrison Golden (@HarrisonWDSU) December 5, 2021