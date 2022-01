Abogado arrestado por agresión sexual en Houston: ¿quién es?

CONSTABLES ARREST A WANTED FELON!

Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/EpkRv3mHbl

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 26, 2022