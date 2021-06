COVID-19: Al menos unas 900 personas en New York recibieron vacunas expiradas de Pfizer

A look at the fireworks display in New York Harbor tonight, celebrating 70% of adults in the state getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most pandemic restrictions have been lifted with New York hitting the threshold.

