COVID-19: Se disparan los casos en varios estados de EEUU

The ongoing, grinding toll of COVID in the US:

70k-80k reported cases and well over 1,000 deaths every day. STILL.

This is before we've even entered the winter season in earnest in much of the countryhttps://t.co/z23Zv0MO1Z pic.twitter.com/PNa80t96yZ

— Josh Michaud (@joshmich) November 11, 2021