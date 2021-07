COVID-19: ¿Por qué la variante Delta es tan contagiosa?

"The Delta variant is different," says Dr. Rick Barr of the Arkansas Children's Health System.

"We have 12 children admitted to the hospital now with Covid… they seem to be much sicker. Most of them are teenagers, and a number of them are in the ICU and have Covid pneumonia." pic.twitter.com/VupocgpJjo

