Mujer mata a su esposo de 81 años con agua hirviendo con azúcar: Corinna Smith

JAILED | Corinna Smith has been sentenced to life imprisonment and told she will serve a minimum of 12 years in prison for murdering her husband.

The 56-year-old poured boiling water, laced with sugar, over him while he slept at his home in #Neston 👉 https://t.co/3DwYDupNiu pic.twitter.com/cMS4xel4PT

— Whitby Police (@WhitbyPol) July 10, 2021