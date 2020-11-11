¿Qué dijo Conor McGregor tras anuncio de próxima pelea contra Dustin Poirier?

Finalmente parece estar sucediendo: la superestrella de la UFC Conor McGregor regresa al octágono. El martes, varios medios revelaron que el peso ligero No.2 del ranking, Dustin Poirier firmó un acuerdo de pelea para un combate con “Notorious”, que tendrá lugar el 23 de enero de 2021.
McGregor aún no ha firmado el contrato, sin embargo se entiende que planea hacerlo.
La pelea lleva años de revancha. McGregor y “The Diamond” se enfrentaron en la división de peso pluma en el 2014 y el irlandés terminó con Poirier en el primer round por nocaut técnico.
Still The Greatest Entrance of All time@TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/8DYgMBy8kr
— Lakshay Yadav (@Lakshay155) November 8, 2020
Desde entonces, ambos peleadores han subido de peso y han tenido un éxito masivo en la UFC, con Poirier ganando el título interino de peso ligero y McGregor convirtiéndose en el primer campeón simultáneo de dos divisiones de la UFC, con los cinturones de peso ligero y pluma.
If I tell you I am good, probably you will say I am boasting. But if I tell you I’m not good. You’ll know I’m lying.@McGregorFast pic.twitter.com/EIuxEB27d4
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 4, 2020
Tras el ruido de la pelea por venir, el martes por la noche, Notorious publicó un extenso mensaje en Instagram sobre su primera pelea con Poirier, que tuvo lugar durante la UFC 178, el 27 de septiembre de 2014, además de firmar su primer contrato masivo con la UFC.
El peleador Incluyó una imagen del primer enfrentamiento entre él y Poirier. Aunque ambos peleadores son cordiales ahora, hubo muchas charlas basura entre ellos durante la preparación para su pelea de peso pluma.
View this post on Instagram
The first time I came face to face with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, August 2014. I was only beginning to blow up and this was a big one! I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes, which I done an amazing job polishing on my Aer Lingus flight over. Zoom in, have a whiff. This same day I also signed a new contract with the UFC, under Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo brought me into his office, myself and my manager Audie Attar, and placed a contract down in front of me with numbers I’d never seen before in my life! I looked over at Audie like, “you won’t be needed on this one mate” 😂 We both knew but play it cool we are still in the office hahaha! Wild! The first of our dealings together on some of the largest purse contracts in the history of combat fighting. Incredible! The moment was captured on one of the episodes of my 6 part series, which I had done for RTE. A real turning point in my career, both financially and professionally. The episode was titled “The Suite Life” as I was rocking around the Red Rock casino in absolute shock and awe. Trying to grasp what the fuck was actually going on Hahahaha! What a wild ride this has been. I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again. I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel. I am also really excited about aiding Dustins charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, which through the donation, will build a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown. I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout. Excellent stuff! See you guys soon.
“La primera vez que me encontré cara a cara con Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier. Las Vegas Nevada, agosto de 2014. ¡Estaba empezando a explotar y este fue uno grande! Yo sacudí al famoso Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland ese día. Rayas azules de medianoche. Combiné el atuendo con mis zapatos grandes burdeos, que hice un trabajo increíble puliendo en mi vuelo de Aer Lingus. Hagan un acercamiento. Este mismo día también firmé un nuevo contrato con la UFC, bajo Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo me llevó a su oficina, a mí y a mi manager Audie Attar, y puso un contrato frente a mí con números que nunca antes había visto en mi vida. Miré a Audie como, ‘no te necesitarán en esto amigo’. Ambos lo sabíamos, pero lo tomamos con calma, ¡todavía estábamos en la oficina, jajaja! ¡Salvaje!”, fue parte del mensaje compartido por McGregor.
“El primero de nuestros tratos juntos en algunos de los contratos de bolsa más grandes en la historia de los combates. ¡Increíble! El momento fue capturado en uno de los episodios de mi serie de 6 partes, que había hecho para RTE. Un verdadero punto de inflexión en mi carrera, tanto económica como profesionalmente. El episodio se tituló “The Suite Life” mientras me movía por el casino Red Rock en absoluto shock y asombro. Tratando de entender qué diablos estaba pasando en realidad ¡Jajajaja!”, agregó el peleador sobre aquel recuerdo, ahora pensando en su futuro contendor.
Sigue a AhoraMismo en Instagram
Esta es la versión original de Heavy.