Christian Emmanuel Sanon: señalado como el cerebro detrás del asesinato del presidente de Haití

Here's the patsy for the assassination of President Moise in #Haiti. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, an eccentric, well-meaning but gullible Florida man who posted online his dreams of being president of Haiti.

Duped by the real mastermind of the plot.#Moisehttps://t.co/05rrIlReS6

— Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) July 13, 2021