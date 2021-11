COVID-19: CDC desaconseja viajar a estos dos países de Europa

🇺🇸🇩🇪 The CDC is now advising Americans to “avoid travel to Germany” and has raised its travel Covid risk assessment for the country to the highest level “Level 4: Very High Level of Covid-19”.

🇩🇰 Denmark’s coronavirus risk level was also raised to “very high” and “avoid travel”. pic.twitter.com/b6Uq6Cumoo

— Michael Knigge (@kniggem) November 22, 2021