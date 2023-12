Revelan la causa de muerte de fanática en concierto de Taylor Swift en Brasil

UPDATE FROM BRAZIL:

Ana Clara Benevides’ death has been confirmed as heat exhaustion. She suffered internal bleeding after the veins/arteries that irrigate her lungs ruptured, as well as multiple organ failure. Let’s keep pushing for T4F to be held accountable

INVESTIGUEM A T4F pic.twitter.com/MDwhV1gaO3

— Nanda ❤️‍🔥 heard It's Time To Go live (@midnight_nanda) December 27, 2023