Camión se estrelló contra las barreras de seguridad de La Casa Blanca [VIDEO]

You’re telling me someone drove a Uhaul with nothing but a Nazi flag in it, tried to ram it into the White House, got stuck on a curb, then the police spread out the flag on the pavement so the media can get it in the shot…

The Left needed a narrative change. They got it. pic.twitter.com/LoOGOPhe6f

— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 23, 2023