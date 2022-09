Dantesco incendio consume el norte de California – VIDEOS IMPACTANTES

As of tonight, the #MosquitoFire has burned 50,330 acres across Placer and El Dorado Counties and is now at 25% containment. #PCSO deputies have evacuated 6,258 residents, and had 90 refusals. We will continue to provide updates on evacuations and the progress of the fire. pic.twitter.com/8RUbv0EqFJ

— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 14, 2022